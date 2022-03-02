Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Raised to $32.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

