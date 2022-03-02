EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.20

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.65), with a volume of 238660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.68).
The stock has a market cap of £222.69 million and a P/E ratio of 13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.75.
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)
