eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $15.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.
eHealth stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $329.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eHealth (Get Rating)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
