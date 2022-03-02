eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $15.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $329.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.