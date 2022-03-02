Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

EWTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 385.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 462,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,170,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.