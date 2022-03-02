Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 220.0% in February

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 247.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 472,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 336,740 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,041,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,426 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the period.

ENX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,330. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

