Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.62.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

