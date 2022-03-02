East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 13,920.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $13.18.
About East Japan Railway (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East Japan Railway (EJPRY)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.