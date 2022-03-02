East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 13,920.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

About East Japan Railway (Get Rating)

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.