Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EAXR opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Ealixir has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

