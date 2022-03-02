e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $104.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00250316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001354 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001575 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,027 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,851 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

