Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 134.45% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 463,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 282,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 808,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
