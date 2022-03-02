Dynamic (DYN) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.71 million and $85.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,410.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.92 or 0.06804568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00256482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00744086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00068635 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.47 or 0.00406372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00197950 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.