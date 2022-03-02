Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider William Reeve Purchases 2,000 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.68) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($31,369.92).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,181 ($15.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,319.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,342.44. Dunelm Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,153 ($15.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNLM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,620 ($21.74) to GBX 1,710 ($22.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.82) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.14) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.78).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

