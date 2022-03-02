Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. Duluth has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 98.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 318,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 1,097.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,171 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Duluth by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duluth by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

