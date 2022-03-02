Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on DRE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

DRE opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Duke Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

