DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.16

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.16 and last traded at $121.70, with a volume of 14261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

