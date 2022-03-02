DoYourTip (DYT) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $225,090.11 and approximately $3,660.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.27 or 0.00270647 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004304 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.52 or 0.01159097 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003212 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

