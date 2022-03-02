DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

DSL opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth $207,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

