Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

DOMO stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,620. Domo has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth $98,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the second quarter worth $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 42.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

