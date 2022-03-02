Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.62.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $429.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,681. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,907,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,268,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
