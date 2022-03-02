Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.62.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $429.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,681. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,907,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,268,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.