Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $176.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.45.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $139.71 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

