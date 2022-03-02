Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $81,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $201.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average of $218.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

