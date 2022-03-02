Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 195 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $15.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.11 and a 200-day moving average of $271.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.