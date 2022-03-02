Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 14,188 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.79. 1,502,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,073,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $268.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

