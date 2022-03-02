Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $9.04 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.11. The company had a trading volume of 282,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536,665. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.97. The stock has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

