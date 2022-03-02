Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $13.72 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,722,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

