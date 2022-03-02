Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $11.13 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.75. The stock had a trading volume of 350,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $266.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

