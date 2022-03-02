Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys Shares of 31,240 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,240 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,000. Intuit comprises 1.9% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $17.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.88. 57,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $554.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.33. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.