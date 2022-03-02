Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,405,000 after buying an additional 1,669,049 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $69.13. 696,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,225,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

