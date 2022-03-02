Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 60,431 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 291.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,431 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

KO stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 702,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $272.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

