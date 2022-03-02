Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading Down 1%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.22. 188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

