Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Trading 7.8% Higher

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94. 456,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 349,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 41.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$630.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96.

In other news, Director William Murray John acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 452,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$837,125. Also, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe acquired 23,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$45,984.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,044,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,005,885.44. Insiders bought 74,550 shares of company stock valued at $137,814 in the last three months.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

