Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 690,271 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $858.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.