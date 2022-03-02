Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.93 Million Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 390,028 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,135,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 264,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 102,031 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRQ opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

