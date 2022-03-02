Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Cato worth $21,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cato in the second quarter valued at $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cato in the second quarter valued at $130,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cato in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cato in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cato by 8.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATO opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

