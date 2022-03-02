Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $19,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 16.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $552,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.6% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 31,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 10.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 187,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

