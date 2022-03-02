Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 21,750 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Universal Insurance worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 88.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 190,051 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UVE. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.