Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $20.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00094606 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

