DigitalBits (XDB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.09 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $314.05 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00229499 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003520 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00023687 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000099 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

