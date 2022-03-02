Devro’s (DVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.74) on Wednesday. Devro has a twelve month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £341.41 million and a P/E ratio of 12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.15.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

