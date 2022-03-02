Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 92.0% in February

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deswell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deswell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Deswell Industries by 66.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

