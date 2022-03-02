DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

DMTK stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,325. The company has a market capitalization of $405.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DermTech by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DermTech by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DermTech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DMTK. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

