Deri Protocol Price Down 29.3% Over Last Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $562,921.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.77 or 0.06695902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,330.53 or 1.00018705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00043557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 462,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 146,486,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.