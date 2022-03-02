Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,181. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DK opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

