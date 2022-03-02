Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 12 (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DPH opened at GBX 4,218.59 ($56.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 3,236 ($43.42) and a one year high of GBX 5,525 ($74.13). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,300.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,776.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPH shares. Liberum Capital raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($53.67) to GBX 4,020 ($53.94) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($72.45) to GBX 5,700 ($76.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($71.11) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

