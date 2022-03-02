De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DLUEY remained flat at $$4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. De La Rue has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

