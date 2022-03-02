DBV Technologies (DBVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $547,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 567,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBVT. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

