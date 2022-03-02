Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of DAR opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

