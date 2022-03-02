Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 664 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $53,172,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.63. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.16 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

