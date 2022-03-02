Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.60 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($1.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.
Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. 2,390,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $117.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.85.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.