DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $7.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.04. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after acquiring an additional 403,825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,088,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after acquiring an additional 193,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
